School board members vote to extend superintendent contract

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County school leaders met Thursday for their monthly meeting.

One topic on the agenda stood out from the others. “We really wanted to send Dr. Jones a signal that this board is behind him,” board chairman Bob Alvey said.

A unanimous vote means Dr. Eric Jones will serve as superintendent an additional year to his current contract.

As his first year on the job comes to an end, Dr. Jones says he is looking forward to staying with the school system.

“I’m happy with the progress being made. We still have a long way to go,” he said. “I see a lot of great things happening.”

Jones says not only is the extension to his contract a benefit to him, but it also brings a sense of stability to the school system.

“I think it’s important for the district to say, ‘Hey, at least we know for the next four years where we are headed as a school district,'” he said.

Alvey says extending Dr Jones’ contract is a step in the right direction.

“He’s coming in really connected with our staff, our teachers. He’s really trying to focus on what are the priorities and student achievement,” Alvey said.

Dr. Jones’ extended contract will run through June 30, 2022.

Another topic discussed involves TNReady scores.

Board members voted the state scores will not count in the students’ final grades for the 2017-18 school year.

“Because of all the issues with TNReady and testing, basically each teacher had an option to have their own exam,” Alvey said.

Alvey says if a student receives a better score on the TNReady test than their class exam, their teacher will adjust their score.

Board members also approved a motion to purchase a lot on Elizabeth Street for $9,500. Alvey said this will allow more parking at Whitehall Elementary School.

Board members will meet June 18 for their final meeting of the year.