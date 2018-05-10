Slime, diapers & popcorn among entries at Denmark Elementary science fair

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Slime, popcorn and hamburgers — these are just some of the items local fifth graders used in a not-so-typical science fair.

Since March 12, fifth grade students at Denmark Elementary School have worked on projects ranging from making slime to problem solving to which brand of popcorn uses the least amount of kernels.

Judges narrowed the best projects to a top 12.

Fifth grade science teacher Elizabeth Pickens says it’s great to have leaders come in and help.

“It’s so important to be involved in our school,” Pickens said. “We can’t do this ourselves. We have to have help, and we love having people from the community come in and work with our children.”

First prize went to Cerby Price for which diaper brand is the most absorbent. She says her mother just had a newborn and there were plenty of diapers around the house to test the project.

Pickens says she hopes to continue to hold the science fair in the future.