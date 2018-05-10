TDOT announces lane closures as work continues at 45 Bypass & I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation urges drivers to be cautious as crews continue working on the U.S. 45 Bypass.

The 45 Bypass will have intermittent lane closures Thursday, May 10, and Friday, May 11, both northbound and southbound from the Interstate 40 bridge to Old Hickory Boulevard for milling and paving.

On Saturday, May 12, I-40 traffic will be rerouted onto ramps at Exit 80 so the new bridge deck can be poured. As a result, northbound and southbound lanes of the 45 Bypass will be closed and detoured to posted routes.

One Sunday, May 13, the 45 Bypass will again have intermittent lane closures both northbound and southbound from the I-40 bridge to Old Hickory Boulevard for milling and paving operations. I-40 will also have intermittent lane closures Sunday from mile marker 79 to mile marker 82 eastbound and westbound for paving operations.

All scheduled work depends on weather conditions.