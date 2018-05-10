‘Walk Across Tennessee’ program wraps up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Participants were recognized Thursday for a job well done as the UT Extension’s “Walk Across Tennessee” program came to an end.

A total of 320 people participated in the event, making up about 87 teams. The teams spent eight weeks tracking their physical activity, including running and walking.

Team 7 was made up of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Tom Britt, Tom Meiners, Moe Shamell and Bree Houston.

The team surpassed their goal, walking more than 500 miles, but that was just a small part of a bigger picture.

“As a group, all these people have moved nearly 43,000, 44,000 miles,” UT Extension Director Amy Elizer said.

The total miles walked equal to about 1.7 times the earth’s circumference.

If you would like to participate, the event will start back up this time next year.