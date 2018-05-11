American Red Cross seeks to ‘Sound the Alarm’ to prevent fire deaths

JACKSON, Tenn. — Time is running out to “Sound the Alarm” and save lives.

The American Red Cross is still asking for your help fighting house fires as they seek to reach their Sound the Alarm goals by May 21.

According to the American Red Cross, seven people are killed in house fires every day across the U.S., and most occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

The organization is asking for help to prevent these deadly fires. There are multiple ways you can help, including donating to the Sound the Alarm campaign or even volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community.

To learn more about the Sound the Alarm campaign, visit redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.

To learn more about the local chapter of the American Red Cross, including how to volunteer, visit the American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee website.