BREAKING: Police investigate bank robbery in north Jackson

1/3

2/3

3/3







JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Friday afternoon bank robbery in north Jackson.

Police confirm they are investigating a bank robbery that occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Bank of Jackson located at 132 West University Parkway. They say no injuries have been reported.

They say the suspect robbed the bank of an undetermined amount of money.

Officers are seeking a white male in his 40s described as standing six feet tall with unkempt, dark hair and wearing a long-sleeve, light blue shirt, camouflage pants and a ball cap.

They say the suspect was last seen getting into a late-model, black Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with a gold or tan bottom and Henderson County tags.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more information becomes available.