Gubernatorial candidates walk in Strawberry Festival parade

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Candidates hoping to secure your vote for the next governor of Tennessee mixed and mingled Friday with crowds at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

“It’s a great day to celebrate what goes on at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival and to be a part of that,” candidate Diane Black said.

“Marie and I were here last year,” candidate Bill Lee said. “We had our RV and we had just announced our campaign to run. We have been so inspired in the last year and so happy to be back again today.”

“This is one of the great celebrations in our state, and it’s what I love about West Tennessee,” candidate Randy Boyd said. “Everyone turns out for the festivals, and we are happy to be a part of it today.”

The parade gave the candidates an opportunity to connect with voters.

“I want to be there for them and to make sure I am a governor that represents the people and their concerns,” Black said.

“What happens in rural West Tennessee is deeply important to Tennessee,” Lee said. “This is why we rolled out a road map for rural Tennessee a year ago.”

“One of the big things we need to focus on is bringing jobs back to West Tennessee, and we have to focus on our workers,” Boyd said.

Not only were gubernatorial candidates there but also local people on the ballot hoping to connect with the people and get their vote in August.

Dawn Shackelford is running for Gibson County Circuit Court clerk.

“I know every aspect of the job, and I have been cross-trained,” Shackelford said. “I am looking forward to serving the people of Gibson County as I have lived here all my life.”

“It’s my first time being at the Strawberry Festival,” West Tennessee native Randy Boyd said.

“It’s absolutely meeting the people, getting to walk up and down the street and meet the people, having people yell at you and are happy to see you,” Lee said.

“It’s just always great to meet and greet and find new friends,” Black said.

Most of the gubernatorial candidates attended the Strawberry Festival’s Governor’s Luncheon after the parade.