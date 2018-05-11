Jackson police seek to ID person of interest in robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in a robbery.

The robbery occurred on Old Hickory Boulevard, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department. Police did not say when or where the robbery occurred.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the person of interest was captured on surveillance video from an area business, according to the release.

Police say the suspect in the robbery was described as a black male with a slender build who was wearing a dark hoodie, red hat, and black pants with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).