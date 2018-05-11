Junior Hostess Princess Pageant kicks off in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Young girls dressed to impress a local crowd! The Junior Hostess Princess Pageant kicked off at East Elementary School in Humboldt.

Contestants ranged from first to fourth grade. This pageant is unique in that there are not different categories of talent.

Instead, one queen is chosen and winners receive roses and a crown.

“It’s just a fun time to watch little girls get dressed up and excited. They’re always excited to win and be able to represent us in the Strawberry Festival and participate in all of the week’s events,” said Chelsey Caraway, Co-Chair of Junior Hostess Princes Pageant.

The pageant is held annually.