Local police department asks for public’s help after officer suffers strokes

TRENTON, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department is taking donations for one of their own.

Trenton Police Patrolman Xavier Keys is currently in the hospital after suffering two strokes in the last week. Chief Bill Cusson said Keys was taken to the hospital, last Saturday after having a minor stroke, but suffered a major stroke Monday afternoon while still in a local hospital.

Keys has been with the Trenton Police Department for about two and a half years.

Chief Cusson said if you would like to donate to Keys’ treatment to stop by the Trenton Police Department on South College Street or to the Regions Bank in Trenton.