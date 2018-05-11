Mugshots : Madison County : 5/10/18 – 5/11/18

1/16 Hannah Smith Schedule I drug violations

2/16 Alexander Matthews Violation of Probation

3/16 Allen Leon Jones Violation of Community Corrections

4/16 Ashley Hassell Harassment (non-verbal threat), assault



5/16 Cassandra Webb Criminal trespass

6/16 Charles Lee Davis Jr. DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/16 Corey Lee Braden Failure to appear

8/16 Darnel Williams Failure to appear



9/16 Darrell Turner Violation of community corrections

10/16 James Theus Violation of community corrections

11/16 Justin Myles Violation of probation

12/16 Kyle Allbright Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations



13/16 Maurice Parks Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism

14/16 Randarius Long Violation of community corrections

15/16 Reginald Howard Failure to appear

16/16 Shanice Prather Violation of probation

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/11/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.