Mugshots : Madison County : 5/10/18 – 5/11/18 May 11, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Hannah Smith Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Alexander Matthews Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Allen Leon Jones Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Ashley Hassell Harassment (non-verbal threat), assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Cassandra Webb Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Charles Lee Davis Jr. DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Corey Lee Braden Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Darnel Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Darrell Turner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16James Theus Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Justin Myles Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Kyle Allbright Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Maurice Parks Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Randarius Long Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Reginald Howard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Shanice Prather Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/10/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/11/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore