One local expert shares a simple way to beat the heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Adequate hydration is crucial this time of year, as high temperatures are on the rise.

One local medical expert says the best solution in protecting yourself from becoming overheated and dehydrated is simply water.

“They may just start to get a little weak… their skin may get a little bit clammy and look a little bit flushed and they just don’t feel the same,” said Peter Gardner, Medical Director of Physicians Quality Care, when referring to individuals who show symptoms of dehydration.

Dr. Peter Gardner has a simple solution for this solution for staying ahead of the heat.

“If you are outside, try to get 4-8 ounces of water if you can four to eight,” said Dr. Gardner.

Gardner also says it is best to avoid fluids that dehydrate you, such as coffees and teas, while you are outside.

“Gatorade is good, if you are going to be exercising for more than 60 to 90 minutes vigorously, other than that, it is just a whole lot of sugar. So, we really recommend water and eat half of a banana or something like that,” Gardner recommended.

Many people might turn to Gatorade, but Dr. Gardner says the drink shouldn’t be the “Go-to” substitute for water.

“Electrolytes, primarily sodium and potassium, do help refuel you and help your muscles work a little bit better, but they are generally unnecessary, unless you are vigorously exercising,” Dr. Gardner said.

Gardner also says the elderly and the very young are the most vulnerable for dehydration during extremely hot temperatures.

“The hydration status of a very old person is not as strong and younger people don’t know to re-hydrate,” Dr. Gardner added.

Dr. Gardner says to simply re-hydrate, avoid things that dehydrate you and avoid direct sunlight. Dr. Gardner also says Gatorade isn’t necessarily the answer for younger kids, because it contains more sugar than anything else.