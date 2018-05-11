Possibly the Hottest Mother’s Day on Record

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday

After a hot afternoon with high temperatures near 90°F yet again, tonight’s lows will only be in the middle to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Another hot day is coming tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s with sunny skies

The big question, is just how warm will it get on Sunday? If we reach a high temperature warmer than 93°F on Sunday afternoon, it will be the hottest Mother’s Day on record! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

