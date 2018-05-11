State Fire Marshal says to check smoke alarms for Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE — As you prepare for Mother’s Day, the State Fire Marshal is urging you to consider giving your mom the gift of safety.

State Fire Marshal Julie Mix McPeak says you should ensure that your mother’s home is properly equipped with working smoke alarms.

According to state fire data, only 27 percent of fatal fires in 2017 were known to have working smoke alarms present.

The SFMO shares the following tips for residential smoke alarms:

· Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping area, outside every sleeping area, and on every level of the home. Ensure everyone can hear the alarms and know what they sound like.

· For best protection, equip your home with a combination of ionization and photoelectric smoke alarms. Look for alarms that have can be interconnected — this means when one alarm sounds, they will all sound.

· Smoke alarms with non-replaceable, lifelong batteries are available and are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. This means that if the alarm chirps, it’s time to replace the entire unit.

· For smoke alarms with traditional removable batteries, replace the batteries twice a year.

· Remember, even alarms that are hard-wired into your home electrical system need to have their battery back-ups maintained in case of a power outage.

· Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to keep smoke alarms working well. The instructions are included in the package or can be found on the internet.

· Test alarms monthly by using the test button (which is often found on the front of the alarm).

· Create an escape plan with two ways out of every room and a designated outside meeting place. Practice the plan to ensure all who live in the home know what to do in the event of an emergency.

· When a smoke alarm sounds, get low to the ground, and exit the home immediately. Go to your pre-planned meeting place and dial 911.