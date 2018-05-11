Strawberry Festival attendees enjoy annual horse show

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–The 81st Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival continued Friday evening with the horse show.

At Davenport Arena, riders came out and performed for the audience. Contestants showed off their horses and received trophies.

”Being with people and being able to enjoy your friends and being able to see what the wonderful West Tennessee walking horse is all about,” said Gayle Cagle, who came out to see the show.

