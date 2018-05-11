Stretch Of Hot And Humid Weather Begins!

Weather Update:

We’re starting off with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning. That unfortunately wont last long now that the sun is out and we don’t have cloud cover this afternoon to help so highs may rise into the low 90s for some. Either way we’ll still have heat index values will be in the lower 90s today. We’ll be stuck in this pattern through the weekend as well in fact, by Mother’s day a high temperature of 91 will make for the second hottest Mother’s Day ever, 93°F is the actual record. It will be close. have a great weekend everyone. Meteorologist Brian Davis will be in for Midday, to everyone headed out to the Strawberry Festival Parade. I’ll see you later this morning!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com