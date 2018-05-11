Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Darryl Wells

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is sixth grade English teacher Darryl Wells of East Elementary School.

Teaching wasn’t something Wells expected he’d do, but expectations changed because of his son.

“My interest in education came from the birth of my son who was diagnosed with a disability,” Wells said. “And then I said, well, if he needs someone to teach him, then I will be that one. In the turn, my love for teaching came.”

The Washington, D.C., native has lived in the area for more than 20 years now. After years of college and five years in the army, Wells is glad he can help prepare his students for their futures.

“What I enjoy so much is receiving a student on one level, and then by the time they leave, they’re on college level,” Wells said. “My room is designed, it’s for college. They’re already in groups. They’re already working together. Everything is done online, so I’m mirroring already what they are going to walk into.”

Wells will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.