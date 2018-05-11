Warm weather safety tips for seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — As summer slowly starts to make its way into West Tennessee, the heat can become overwhelming, especially for the elderly.

Senior citizens at the Cades Center enjoyed the nearly 90-degree weather Friday.

“You know, sometimes just some sweet tea and a good conversation is ideal activities during this time,” Cades Center Acting Administrator Jenny Diffee said.

Although the group of seniors enjoyed the summer-like heat, experts say aging poses some challenges related to hot weather exposure and high temperatures.

“Look up symptoms for heat stroke. Keep a watch on that,” Diffee said. “Body temperatures of 104 degrees, nausea, vomiting, change in personality, confusion, stuff like that.”

For most people, 80- and 90-degree weather is a great time to spend outdoors, but officials say if you’re with an older adult, you may want to spend most of that time in the shade.

“I would suggest staying in the shade, not getting too far away from the air conditioner either. Always stay where you can be in a cool place,” Diffee said.

Officials recommend if you’re outside to wear sunscreen, sunglasses and breathable clothing to battle the heat — but don’t stay out too long. “I wouldn’t do no more than a couple hours,” Diffee said. “And I would definitely keep water on hand.”

Facilities like the Cades Center also help seniors spend their time escaping the heat with indoor activities. “We have jumbo bowling, we have table-top beach ball, which that’s a favorite up here,” Diffee said. “We’ll put all the tables together and everybody sits around and we hit the beach balls.”

If you’re ever in doubt when taking care of an elderly person in the heat, always consult a doctor.

Experts also say to watch your storing temperatures for medications. If it’s stored somewhere that’s 78 degrees or higher, it could be less effective.