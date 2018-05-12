“Eat on the Street” festival promotes local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hamburgers, barbecue and ice cream were just a few of the options West Tennesseans chose from at the “Eat on the Street” food truck festival.

“I just kind of had this idea of having a christian concert and food mixed together, and this is what we got,” organizer Courtney Moore said.

Moore says she thought of the idea as a way to get the word out about local musical artists and vendors.

“It’s my dream just to really be able to produce a christian concert, and this is kind of the beginning for me,” she said.

Crissy Verell was one vendor, promoting her bath and beauty products she sells from home.

“It helps me stay at home and be able to do school functions and do things that if I had a full time job, I wouldn’t be able to do,” Verell said.

As for Moore, she hopes to grow the festival next year.

Organizers say around 50 food and retail vendors set up at the event.

This is the first year for the festival.