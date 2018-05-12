Local mail carriers participate in ‘Stamp out Hunger’ campaign

JACKSON, Tenn — Local post office representatives are doing their part to stamp out hunger.

The stamp out hunger food drive is a national campaign where people can hang plastic bags of non-perishable food items on or near their mailbox for their local mail carrier to pick up. Postal workers say all the food will then be kept locally and given to RIFA, who will distribute it to people in need.

“We’re in the community everyday. We go to every address everyday and we’re a big part of the community and the community is a big part of us,” Customer Service Supervisor, Ricky Crihfield said.

Workers say post offices collected 75 million pounds of food last year, and it’s not too late to get involved.

You can drop off food donations to the south post office on Martin Luther King Drive in downtown Jackson until Noon on Tuesday, May 15th.