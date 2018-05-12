Local students take part in “Do the Write Thing” challenge

JACKSON, Tenn — As the school year comes to an end, middle school students across the Jackson-Madison county school district are recognized for their hard work.

Over 400 students took part in the “Do the Write Thing” challenge, by submitting essays expressing how violence impacts their lives. 10 boys and 10 girls were selected as school ambassadors, representing four schools in the district. They were honored with a breakfast at the Double Tree hotel.

“We’re so proud of our students and I want to thank all the administrators, teachers, principals and parents who support the program,” Jackson City Councilman, Ernest Brooks II said.

Councilman Brooks II founded the program twelve years ago. He said so far 8,000 students from the Jackson-Madison county school system have accepted the challenge.