Milan firefighters educate community members on wildfire safety

MILAN, Tenn — Milan fire fighters spent Saturday morning stressing wildfire safety, along with the Tennessee Department of Forestry.

Firefighters set up an information booth in the Lowe’s parking lot in Milan. Those in the area learned how to identify and reduce wild land fire hazards around their homes and in the community. Firefighters said they want to educate to help reduce these types of fires.