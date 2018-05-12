Near Record Highs For Mother’s Day

Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Saturday

Another warm and humid night. Lows will be staying into the mid to upper 60s, under a mostly clear night. Winds will be calm out of the south. As much of the Southeast US stays under an upper level ridge, it will keep us dry and warm, with highs approaching the 90s these next few days.

Tomorrow:

We’ll be in for a hot Mother’s Day! A high near 91 is forecasted and if we do reach that it will make it the 2nd hottest Mother’s Day on record. Overall record high for that date is at 92. Staying mostly sunny all day with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Expect these fair conditions to last our first half of the week as high pressure stays dominant. We’ll have three consecutive days in a row forecasted to be in the 90s, which is what defines a heat wave. The chance for rain increases mid-week with a brief cool down back into the low to mid 80s by Thursday.

