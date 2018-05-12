Near Record Weekend Heat

Updated May 12th 5:31 a.m.

A warm next few days as high temperatures will be near record for our highs. Rain is not expected through Mother’s Day weekend. Winds will be light and southwest. Rain chances will start to sneak in towards the middle of next week. A look below at your weekend at a glance.

Mother’s Day Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the weekend so dress for warm weather heading out! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

