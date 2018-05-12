Runners go the extra mile in support of WRAP

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Saturday was the annual Bruceton in May Festival but, this year, guests were able to participate in the first ever fundraiser for the Carroll County WRAP, or Women and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program.

“We had a beautiful day. A beautiful turnout for the Bruceton in May Festival, but it was a little hot for a run,” said fundraiser participant Bart Blankenship.

Not even the heat could keep these runners from hitting the pavement for this 5K Saturday, in support of their local WRAP, a non-profit organization that works to embrace and empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“It affects all walks of life. It affects all genders. It affects all races, so this type of abuse can happen to anyone,” said Jean Chandler, program manager for WRAP.

A local police sergeant who organized the fundraiser says domestic violence is something he deals with all the time.

“They feel like they can’t leave, that they have no other option, so we want to let them know that there are options, that there are people there to support them and help them get themselves in a better situation,” said Aaron Patton, WRAP board member.

Sergeant Patton says fundraiser like this are important to the organization that relies solely on grants and donations.

“We help them through doing court advocacy. We do counseling for them. We help them financially. We help them get into houses,” Chandler said.

Representatives say they were also there to spread awareness.

“We try to educate the community about the services, about domestic violence, about things to look for in a relationship that are not healthy,” said Sgt. Patton.

“So the end result is that they have just as much of a normal life as they deserve before the abuse itself happened,” Chandler said.

Runners we spoke with say no matter what place they came in, everyone was a winner.

“I enjoy running anyways, and just to be able to help local organizations like this, just adds a little extra to it,” said Blankenship.

Organizers say they had over 30 participants at their inaugural 5K Saturday and were expecting to raise around twelve hundred dollars.