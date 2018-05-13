Another 90 Degree Day

Weather Update – 10:58 p.m. – Sunday

Another day of warm and dry conditions. This weather pattern will continue on for a few more days until the chance of rain increases Tuesday through Friday. Tonight will be warm, humid and calm, with winds out of the southwest. Still expecting to see these above average days and nights in our week ahead.

TOMORROW:

Nearing the 90s once again tomorrow. With a warm start to our morning temperatures will quickly warm into the 90s by midday. Winds will still be out of the southwest staying light. Our week ahead we can expect one more day after this with highs in the 90s before dropping into the mid to upper 80s after the passage of a cold front Wednesday.

This will bring rain chances through Friday before entering another dry pattern. Our next 5-10 days is forecasted to be 40 to 50 percent warmer than average. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest weather updates on Good Morning West Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

