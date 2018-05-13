Construction projects continue throughout the hub city

JACKSON, Tenn — Barrels and detour signs can still be seen decorating the 45 Bypass in Jackson.

Construction projects continued over the weekend as there were lane closures on both the north and south bound lanes near Interstate 40. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will go from the I-40 bridge to Old Hickory Boulevard for milling and paving operations. One driver said she spent her Mother’s day, taking the scenic route.

“My mom came in town to visit us and because she used to live here, I wanted her to see the work that has been done on the Bypass and how far they had come and everything that we as citizens go through going around on the bypass,” Driver, Margaret Adams said.

Adams said both she and her mom believe the bypass will turn the traffic in Jackson into something more smooth.