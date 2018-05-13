Edible Arrangements honors new moms with Mother’s Day surprise

JACKSON, Tenn. — While many are spending mothers day with loved ones, employees at one business are working to make sure every mom feels appreciated.

“You see such a great expression on their face, they are so excited to get it and they’re so thankful,” Edible Arrangements Jackson store co-owner Stoney Hargett said.

Hargett says employees surprise moms with arrangements every Mother’s Day, but this year, they made an extra stop.

“We’re going to give one to anyone in the hospital that’s delivered a baby this week, or maybe even today,” Hatgett said. “We’re going to go over and give them something to start their Mother’s Day out right.”

Those with the store say they surprised 17 new moms with deliveries right to their hospital door.

“It’s exciting to see how happy people are and surprised,” Hargett said.

Together we rode to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, honoring new moms and the nurses who help bring new life into the world.

For many, it’s the element of surprise that means the most.

After a day full of deliveries. Hargett says there’s one mom left to surprise; his own.

“She usually ends up getting something from here, and she loves that. She’s a really big chocolate strawberry fan,” he said.

Those with Edible Arrangements say Mother’s Day is one of their busiest days for deliveries.

They say every new mom and nurse at the hospital received their arrangement complimentary from the store.