Local church hosts Mother’s Day extravaganza

J ACKSON, Tenn — A local church celebrated moms in the area with a Mother’s day extravaganza.

Faith Assembly Pentecostal church members dedicated Sunday’s service to all mothers in the area. Children had a chance to share what they loved about their moms and thank them for all they do. Members say every woman at Sunday’s service received a special gift, as a way to say “Thank you.”

“They teach us so many things, and they go out for us to have stuff and work hard and cook,” Church Member, Tara Townsend said.

Church members say they host the Mother’s Day service every year.