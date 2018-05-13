West Tennesseans flock to local farm for home grown summer favorite

MILAN, Tenn. — If the Strawberry Festival last week got you in the mood for a particular summer favorite, than you’re in luck.

“They look delicious, red and ripe and large and perfect,” described customer Karen Peale.

Walker Parkins, fourth generation strawberry farmer at Green Acres Farm, says customers flock from all across the area to indulge in their home grown strawberries that are picked that morning, right in their back yard.

“The green fruit is starting to ripen, definitely with the weather as it is today, 90 degrees, it just keeps on getting redder,” said Parkins.

“Can’t get any fresher than that,” said customer Lamyrle Jones.

But he says you better get there early, as these berries seem to just fly off the shelves.

“We open up at 7:30 in the morning, and we do have lines at that time,” Parkins said, “and we sell out pretty quick.”

“Usually you have to come early in the morning too,” said Jones. “We came by one day, and they had already sold out.”

Walker says the chandler variety of strawberries grown here in Milan are a lot different than the ones you get in the produce section.

“It’s not hard like an apple almost, like the ones in the stores are,” Parkins said. “These are sweet, juicy, and just perfect, in my opinion. I may be a little biased, but that’s my opinion.”

You can buy their berries by the quart or even by the flat. Customers we spoke with say they have big plans for their purchase.

“I’ll probably make some either jam and probably just put some in the freezer,” said Lamyrle.

“And she makes a mean strawberry pie,” Ronnie Jones said.

Owners at Green Acres Farm say even if they sell out of strawberries one day, a fresh supply will be available the next, as they section off areas of their field for daily picking. They say, weather permitting, each section produces new fresh, ripe strawberries every three days.

Parkins says strawberry season will go until mid June.