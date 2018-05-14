3rd annual Semper Fi Golf Tournament tees off

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The 3rd annual Semper Fi Golf Tournament was held in Jackson.

This is the yearly fundraiser put on by the Captain Jack Holland Detachment 735, Marine Corps League.

The funds are raised to help veterans in West Tennessee. This year was the biggest turn out yet, with 22 teams participating.

“We want to grow this thing and make it the premier golf tournament in our area and if you’re not playing today you need to be playing next year,” said Bryce West, Commandant of the Captain Jack Holland Detachment 735.

Some of the funds go towards Dark Horse Lodge in Henry County and Crockett County Veterans Memorial Fund.