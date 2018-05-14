‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive is now underway

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to donate and save a life. Monday was the first day of the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

During the next two weeks, Lifeline Blood Services is asking you to come in and donate in honor of your favorite response team.

Nine emergency response agencies are competing this year, with the winner taking home a trophy.

This is the sixth year for the competition.

Lifeline says this event helps meet the demands of the summer months and avoids a blood shortage.

“Please get in and donate,” Lifeline Blood Services Public Relations Coordinator Cherie Parker said. “This is the perfect time because of the Battle of the Badges. Let that push you on in, because you know the blood is needed and someone’s life depends on it.”

Lifeline collected 210 total units of blood during this drive last year and hope to collect even more this year.

The center is currently critically low on multiple blood types.

Visit lifelinebloodserv.org for more information.