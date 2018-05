Carolyn Davis Nolin

Mrs. Carolyn Davis Nolin, age 83, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her private graveside service will be held at Memorial Cemetery with Carl Holder to officiate. McEvoy Funeral Home staff are named as pallbearers.

Carolyn was born in Henry County, Tennessee on March 15, 1935. She was marred to John Henry Nolin for 56 years and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2016.