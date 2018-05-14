David Michael Eaves

David Michael Eaves was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on March 14, 1958, the son of the late J.K. Eaves and Frances Colon Armstrong Eaves.

Mikie attended Graham United Methodist Church. He loved eating hamburgers, drinking milkshakes, and listening to music, especially Johnny Cash. Most of all, he loved being with his family.

Mikie Eaves departed his life on May 9, 2018 in Shelby County, Tennessee at the age of 60 years, 1 month, and 25 days.

He is survived by his sister, Gloria Ann Kitchens and her husband Junior, of Southaven Mississippi and brothers, Charles Curtis Eaves of Paducah, Kentucky and Allan Eaves and his wife Peggy, of Grandview Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Morgan and his brother in law, Ronnie Morgan.

Services will be held on May 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Chapel in Savannah, Tennessee, with officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens at Savannah, Tennessee