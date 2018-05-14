Deborah (Deb) Mulherin

It is with great sadness that the family of Deborah (Deb) Mulherin announces her passing after a hard-fought, courageous battle with cancer on May 10, 2018 at the age of 64 years old. Deb will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, Pope Mulherin; her son David Mulherin, his wife Diana, and their son Mercer, of Nashville; and her daughter Jennifer, her husband Mitch Peterson and their son, Maverick, of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Deb will also forever be remembered by her sister Ann and her husband Steve Filler; her sister Barb and her husband Mike Ellis, as well as her nieces, nephew, extended family and dear friends.

Deb was born on May 8, 1954 to loving parents Wanda and Don Cochran. Deb grew up in the Midwest and received her teaching degree from Indiana University and Memphis State. Deb dedicated her life to education and was an advocate to anybody in need. She started her teaching career in Memphis, while her husband was in pharmacy school. After moving to Jackson, Deb taught third grade at Nova and spent most of her career as co-owner of four teacher supply stores named “The Learning House”, which she founded in 1981. Known for her quick wit and intelligence, Deb was a very positive person who knew how to find the joy in life. She and Pope had a close-knit group of friends – they loved entertaining and spending time with family. Deb could solve almost any problem and lived by the family motto of “it will be okay.” Deb was an avid golfer, bowler, reader and Tennessee Vols fan. She loved to travel and had many wonderful trips and cruises with Pope, her family and friends. Deb trusted in Jesus as her Savior and was a member of the Mercer Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

SERVICES: Visitation will be at Arrington Funeral Directors on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at the Mercer Ebenezer Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery Fund in care of Hariet Couble, 107 Dogwood Drive, Jackson TN 38305 or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 209, Nashville, TN 37215.

