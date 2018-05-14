Kathy Gale McGee

Kathy Gale McGee was born in Jackson, Tennessee on September 27, 1953, the daughter of Nancy Ellen Grisham Hash and the late Leslie Lloyd Hash. On February 14, 1995, she was united in marriage to James Harris McGee, who survives. Mrs. McGee departed this life on May 8, 2018, at the age of 64 years, 7 months, and 11 days.

Mrs. McGee attended Central Baptist Church in Selmer, Tennessee. Before living in McNairy County, Tennessee, Mrs. McGee lived in Wayne County, Tennessee for 19 years. She was a good Christian woman; she read her Bible every day. Mrs. McGee enjoyed being outdoors, where she loved fishing and bird-watching. Her favorite bird was a hummingbird. She loved her God first and then her children and grandchildren, for whom she would do anything for.

In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. McGee is survived by her daughter, Angela Pruett and husband Jason of Finger, Tennessee; sister, Ellen Baldridge of Jackson, Tennessee; grandchildren, Wayne Lambert and Rebekah Sawyer; and step grandchildren, Seth Pruett and Andra Pruett.

A Graveside Service was held on May 10, 2018 at the Centenary Cemetery in Savannah, Tennessee with Stephen Davison officiating.