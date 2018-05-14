Kattie Sue Smith

Kattie Sue Smith was born April 9, 1937 in Keiser, AR the daughter of the late Howard Russell, Sr. and Estelle Smith Russell. She was united in marriage to Fay Smith on March 24, 1956. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Smith departed this life on May 6, 2018 in Braidwood, Illinois at the age of 81 Years, 27 Days.

She is survived by her husband Fay Smith of Braidwood, IL; two daughters, Eva Heggie of Wilmington, IL and Mary Prater of Clifton, TN; a son, Randy Smith of Braidwood, IL; a brother, Mark Russell of Clifton, TN; a sister, Carolyn Essary of Jackson, TN; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by three sisters, Rosie Sykes, Lola Wells, Gerri Bryant; and two brothers, Howard Russell Jr. and infant brother, Gerald Dean.

Services were held on May 11, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Prater’s Chapel Cemetery in Clifton, Tennessee, with Tye Barnett officiating. Burial followed in the Prater’s Chapel Cemetery at Clifton, Tennessee