Local organizations support Books At The Barn

DENMARK, Tenn.–Local organizations supported a cause started by Dolly Parton.

Many local businesses and sponsors showed up for the third annual “Books at the Barn” at Snider Barn in Denmark Monday night.

It’s all for the “Imagination Library” which was created by Parton in 1996. It provides new age-appropriate books to children from infants to 5-years-old at no costs to families.

In Madison County, more than 4,000 children receive books every month through the program.

Former Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess spoke at the event.

“It’s such a great organization providing books to children free of cost from birth to age five. These kids have libraries before they enter kindergarten and it’s so, so beneficial to them,” said Burgess.

The total cost of the program is $24 per child per year which includes 12 books.