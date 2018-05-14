Man convicted in 2015 homicide sentenced on remaining charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man convicted in a murder nearly three years ago on Betty Manley Road in west Madison County appeared Monday before a judge for sentencing.

Roger Jones testified Monday afternoon in a sentencing hearing against the man a jury convicted of killing his 23-year-old son, Louis Jones, in June of 2015.

“The devastating part of the whole thing is we were just so close,” Jones said while on the stand.

Montreal Robinson received a stricter sentence on his behavior.

“Number one implies the defendant has a previous history of criminal convictions or criminal behaviors in addition to those necessary to establish the appropriate range,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins said.

Robinson is already facing life without parole after his conviction earlier this year.

Judge Atkins sentenced him to another 41 years total on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, robbery and theft of property over $10,000, related to Jones.

“… in regard to count five, especially aggravated kidnapping, I’m going to sentence him to 25 years,” Judge Atkins said.

Robinson was convicted at trial on a charge of felony murder.

Roger Jones remembers his son and friend after Monday’s sentencing.

“Louis was a hard worker. Louis was my son, and Louis was my friend,” Jones said. “We did everything together as father and son, and just a wonderful young man that tried to do something with his life. Of course that was cut short, but you know life goes on.”