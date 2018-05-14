Mugshots : Madison County : 5/11/18 – 5/14/18

1/48 Aldrick Perkins Public intoxication

2/48 Alexis Toles Violation of probation

3/48 Angela Howard Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/48 Belford Hawn Simple domestic assault



5/48 Benjamin Fowler Failure to appear

6/48 Bradley Crowley DUI, violation of implied consent law

7/48 Brandi Prude Aggravated domestic assault

8/48 Carlos Membreno DUI



9/48 Cenkevias Thaxter Simple domestic assault, vandalism

10/48 Colby McMillion Violation of probation

11/48 Cookie Fowler Theft over $1000

12/48 Cordarol Kirby Failure to appear Failure to appear



13/48 Cosme Morales DUI, reckless driving

14/48 Courtney Humphrey Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/48 Daniel Williams Failure to appear

16/48 Dante Freeman Vandalism



17/48 David Valentine Simple domestic assault

18/48 Donny Lee Vandalism

19/48 Eric Simmons Failure to appear

20/48 Ericka Wade Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/48 Gabrielle Rodgers Contempt of court

22/48 Gary Valentine Simple domestic assault

23/48 Gregory Pickett Failure to appear

24/48 Hali Michaels Shoplifting- theft of property



25/48 Harry Woolverton Shoplifting-theft of property

26/48 James Gillon Simple domestic assault

27/48 James Holliday Criminal impersonation

28/48 Jarvis Welch DUI



29/48 Jhaquarrion Grace Violation of probation

30/48 Julia Smith Assault

31/48 Kartetha Manis Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/48 Kelvin Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/48 Kenneth Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/48 Kristen Staggs Violation of probation

35/48 Lashawn Adams Failure to appear

36/48 Leah Daniel Assault



37/48 Michael Douglas Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/48 Montarious Rivers Schedule II & VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/48 Phillip Jones Simple domestic assault

40/48 Reyna Melgar Aggravated assault, vandalism



41/48 Ricco Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/48 Ryiehesia Holliday Harassment

43/48 Tara Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/48 Tareeq Harris Aggravated assault



45/48 Teeco Golden Failure to appear, violation of probation

46/48 Trevail Musgrave Driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated domestic assault

47/48 Wanda Hartshaw Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

48/48 William Austin Failure to appear

































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/14/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.