Ogden J. Primeaux

Ogden J. Primeaux, age 79, died on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born on April 26, 1939 in Acadia Parish, LA the son of the late Olivier and Onelia LeBeuf Primeaux. He was a member of the White’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Jackson. He successfully retired from J. T. Baker Chemical holding various positions and Lance Snack Foods. He also held positions with Budweiser and Tom’s Snacks. After retirement he enjoyed traveling to Louisiana and Texas visiting family and friends. He was known for his hard work and making sure that his family was provided for in all circumstances. He had an unconditional love for his family, that was always apparent. His church family was very important to him as well.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Faye Primeaux in 2008, a son Rodney Primeaux and a step daughter, Julie DeVersa and eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Todd Primeaux of Jackson, TN; his children, Joey Primeaux of Port Huron, Michigan and Michael Primeaux (Tamara) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Belinda Garcia (Gabe) of Waco, TX and Felicia Scott (Charlie) of Waco, TX; step children, Roger DeVersa of Chattanooga, TN; Cathy Goodrich (Jerry) of Jackson, TN and Toni Maness (Billy) of Jackson, TN; Mark Todd (Kathy) of Jackson and Cheryl Presley of Jackson, TN; a brother, Lawson Primeaux (Loraine) of Crowley, LA and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 12, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Bobby Keen officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Medina.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.

