Paulette Hudson

Paulette Hudson, 72, of Dyersburg, died Friday, May 11, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Born December 20, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Jessie Christian. She was retired from Sylvania and Firestone and a member of Independent Free Holiness.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 15, 2018 officiated by Brother Wayne Anderson at Dyer County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery at service time.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry Hudson; one daughter, Tracie Quinton of Dyersburg; two grandchildren, Jenny Coffman (Byron), Katy Quinton, and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bella Coffman; one step-daughter, Cheryl Long, one step-son, Jerry Hudson, Jr. both of Dyersburg and three step-grandchildren, Brittany, Chase and Madison

The family requests memorials be directed to Independent Free Holiness Church.