Scattered Showers and T’storms This Week

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

It’s been another hot day in West Tennessee with many area high temperatures tying or breaking old records when we reached the lower 90s this afternoon. The record high for Jackson today was 92°F set back in 1962, and we tied it this afternoon. As of yesterday, May 13th, Jackson has had the 4th hottest start to May on record and it doesn’t look like the heat will be letting up anytime soon.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s at the coolest point of the night so expect another warm and muggy evening! Showers and thunderstorms developing to our north over portions of Missouri will gradually dissipate as they move southeast. Most, if not all, of the activity will dissipate.

There’s more heat ahead tomorrow but also with a bit of rain, so a few lucky areas may get some relief! High temperatures will reach the lower 90s again during the afternoon giving us another chance for record heat with the old record high being 91°F set in 1988. West Tennessee has a 20% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so keep the umbrella handy! Any thunderstorms will be producing heavy downpours and may include frequent lightning also. The chance for rain will increase on Thursday with a 50% chance for wet weather. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the increasing chance for rain later this week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com