Stroke symptoms and risk factors

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

Strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States, with 795,000 Americans suffering a stroke each year. Here are some of the warning signs, symptoms and risk factors that could lead to a stroke:

  • Sudden and severe headache
  • Trouble seeing in one or both eyes
  • Sudden dizziness or trouble walking
  • Sudden confusion
  • Trouble speaking
  • Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arms or legs

If you think that someone may be having a stroke, remember to act F.A.S.T. :

  • F- Face, ask the person to smile
  • A- Arm, ask the person to raise both arms
  • S- Speech, ask the person to speak a simple sentence
  • T- Time to call 911

Those with the following conditions may be at risk for stroke. Doctors suggest having a healthier lifestyle and getting regular checkups if you have any of the following medical conditions:

  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • Atrial fibrillation
  • Family history
  • High cholesterol
  • Obesity
  • Smoking
  • Excessive drinking
  • Birth control pills
  • Cocaine/illegal drug use

If you think you may be at risk of suffering a stroke, you can take a risk assessment quiz at healthawareservices.com to find out.