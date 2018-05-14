Stroke symptoms and risk factors
Strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States, with 795,000 Americans suffering a stroke each year. Here are some of the warning signs, symptoms and risk factors that could lead to a stroke:
- Sudden and severe headache
- Trouble seeing in one or both eyes
- Sudden dizziness or trouble walking
- Sudden confusion
- Trouble speaking
- Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arms or legs
If you think that someone may be having a stroke, remember to act F.A.S.T. :
- F- Face, ask the person to smile
- A- Arm, ask the person to raise both arms
- S- Speech, ask the person to speak a simple sentence
- T- Time to call 911
Those with the following conditions may be at risk for stroke. Doctors suggest having a healthier lifestyle and getting regular checkups if you have any of the following medical conditions:
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Atrial fibrillation
- Family history
- High cholesterol
- Obesity
- Smoking
- Excessive drinking
- Birth control pills
- Cocaine/illegal drug use
