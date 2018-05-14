Stroke symptoms and risk factors

Strokes are the leading cause of death in the United States, with 795,000 Americans suffering a stroke each year. Here are some of the warning signs, symptoms and risk factors that could lead to a stroke:

Sudden and severe headache

Trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden dizziness or trouble walking

Sudden confusion

Trouble speaking

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arms or legs

If you think that someone may be having a stroke, remember to act F.A.S.T. :

F- Face, ask the person to smile

A- Arm, ask the person to raise both arms

S- Speech, ask the person to speak a simple sentence

T- Time to call 911

Those with the following conditions may be at risk for stroke. Doctors suggest having a healthier lifestyle and getting regular checkups if you have any of the following medical conditions:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Atrial fibrillation

Family history

High cholesterol

Obesity

Smoking

Excessive drinking

Birth control pills

Cocaine/illegal drug use

If you think you may be at risk of suffering a stroke, you can take a risk assessment quiz at healthawareservices.com to find out.