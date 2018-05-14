U-turn left behind as work progresses at 45 Bypass, Casey Jones Lane

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s official — cars can now turn left onto the 45 Bypass from Casey Jones Lane in Jackson.

“This has been something that’s been coming,” Old Country Store CEO Clark Shaw said. “We’ve waited for 30-plus years.”

Shaw said he was in the first vehicle to go through the new intersection. “You’re euphoric,” he said. “You’re ecstatic.”

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said it has been a long time coming. “It’s a safety issue as well as just progress and improving that intersection,” she said.

The change means drivers no longer have to make a U-turn or detour to get on Interstate 40.

Shaw says he thinks changes at the intersection will be good for businesses in the area. “There’s new development now that can take place because of it,” he said. “I think all the businesses in the area are going to see increased sales because of it.”

Lawrence said crews still have some paving, striping and cleanup to do at the intersection, but that should be done by May 31.

TDOT said crews still have work to do on the 45 Bypass, I-40 and on the North Highland bridge above the interstate. Lawrence said the entire project should be complete in 2021.