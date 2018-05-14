Warren Brown

Mr. Warren Brown, age 82, of Springville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Eiffel Gardens Assisted Living of Paris. His funeral will be 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with pastors Gary Collier and Randy Stephens officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bethesda Cemetery. Names as pallbearers are Victor Baldwin, Dr. Robert Gardner, Glenn Wimberley, Larry Wimberley, David Reasons, and Dale Reasons. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Warren Brown was born December 4, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late William Broughton Brown and the late Rose Oliver Brown. He married Nellie “Coe” Coralene Bishop Brown on May 6, 1956 and she preceded him in death February 4, 2010. Warren is survived by his brother Paul (Julie) Brown of Springville, nephews: Nathaniel and Landon Brown, special friends: Norma Steel and Linda Cole, his Eiffel Garden family, as well as other family members and special friends. Besides his parents and wife, Warren is also preceded by his daughter: Brenda Roseanne Brown (August 30, 2013), son: Bradley Warren Brown (July 8, 2010) and his sister: Shirley Anne Brown Anderson (1954).

Mr. Brown was a member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ. He was an Army/National Guard Veteran and former vice president of human resources for Dunlop Tire Company.

Memorials for Warren Brown may be made to:

American Kidney Fund

6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010

Rockville, MD 20852-9813