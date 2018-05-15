Henderson Co. athletes compete in Special Olympics

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County School System and Lexington City Schools held their seventh annual Special Olympics on Tuesday.

Organizers say they started the event because the one in Jackson was canceled, so the athletes decided to have one of their own.

Athletes competed in the 50-yard dash and the standing long jump. School leaders talked about the importance of the event.

“It’s knowing that we care about every individual regardless of whatever you have or whatever disability you may have. You still are a human being and a person, and the purpose is to make sure that the fellowship that we have is united in one,” Lexington High School Assistant Principal William Ferney said.

“It just shows that we’re all one and a community for Henderson County and Lexington city, and they’ve been doing it with us since the first year we sponsored it,” said Terri Meyer, special education director for the Henderson County School System.

Organizers say this is the first year they have held the event outdoors.