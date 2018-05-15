Kindergarten registration underway now for Jackson-Madison Co. Schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Registration is now underway for students who will attend kindergarten in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2018, according to a release from the school system.

Parents are urged to register as soon as possible.

The first day of the 2018-2019 school year is Friday, Aug. 3.

For full instructions on how to register, including everything needed for new students, visit the Jackson-Madison County School System website.