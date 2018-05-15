‘Leader in Me’ program helps students prepare for future

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County students get a chance Tuesday to show off what they’ve learned this school year.

“We wanted to show off some of our leadership skills that our students have learned,” said Charlotte Wilson, professional school counselor at Isaac Lane Elementary.

Isaac Lane Elementary students are a part of the Leader in Me program. Throughout the year they have learned seven habits that will help them be more successful.

They started off the program singing for their parents and telling them about some of the things they have learned.

Then students took parents on a tour of the school and got to hear from first, second and third graders about what being a leader is all about.

They stopped at stations in the hallway and went into classrooms to hear about awards students have received.

Michael Goodwyn says he’s seen a change in his son at home thanks to this program.

“There’s been growth and improvement since he’s been in this program, so I encourage them to continue doing it,” Goodwyn said.

They wrapped up the program with two skits written by the students.

Jayden Wilkes is a third grader at the school and says he’s ready to use what he’s learned for years to come. “If you are my age right now, when ya’ll grow up, then you can remember that when you grow up, be proactive, do not do bad things.”

The school hopes to get Lighthouse status soon for this program. That means they would be an example school for other schools on how to implement the program with their students.