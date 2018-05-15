Lincoln Elementary students celebrate Accelerated Reader success

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Lincoln Elementary School celebrated their success in Accelerated Reader on Tuesday.

Last year by the end of May, the students had just 89.6 points. This year, they have more than 4,000 points.

The celebration they held Tuesday was for the students who got 40 points or higher.

Maurice Givens, a volunteer for the school, helped donate prizes for the winners and also cooked lunch for the students.

“So it’s really not about me. It’s about giving back to the children, help them,” Givens said. “We have a lot of great individuals here, great scholars here at Lincoln, and that’s my main purpose, to help these young people to get enthused about reading.”

The teachers were rewarded with baked potatoes and rib eyes for lunch.